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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' with new record

'The Odyssey' outperforms Christopher Nolan's record-breaking film 'Oppenheimer'

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Web Desk
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Published July 26, 2026

Christopher Nolans The Odyssey surpasses Oppenheimer with new record
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' with new record

Christopher Nolan's latest release The Odyssey is outrunning his previous hit, Oppeneheimer, with a record-breaking run on its second weekend after release.

The new adaptation of Homer's epic is tracking for an $85-95M at the domestic box office, which is higher than the Cillian Murphy movie released in 2023.

Nolan's new movie has been breaking all records since its release and has been a topic of discussion among the moviegoers on social media and otherwise.

Celebrating the record, social media users wrote, "Now it’s Christopher Nolan vs Christopher Nolan," and "beating oppenheimer's opening weekend in week two is rare legs."

Another chimed in, "People really show up when Nolan is behind the camera," and "A second weekend higher than Oppenheimer’s OPENING?! The box office hold for Christopher Nolan is absolutely insane."

More applauded, "Nolan is making history all over again. What a run."

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