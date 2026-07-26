Anne Hathaway speaks about how perspective on aging changed in 40s

Anne Hathaway has become an image of aging gracefully in Hollywood as she is now 43 years old, and still in the prime of her career.

The living legend recently made her mark again in The Odyssey, and during one of the interviews, was asked about how she has embraced aging in a career like hers, which places so much emphasis on appearance.

Responding to the question, the Princess Diaries star said, "You have to be more serious about how you take care of yourself. But other than that, it's just the same stuff, right? I mean, you're still you and life's still life and music's still good and dancing is still fun. When you're in your 40s, you have had the opportunity to see how certain decisions bore fruit over time, and so you can kind of assess if you want to continue making those decisions or if you want to make new ones."

Hathaway continued, "I think that one of the things that I love about being in my 40s is I just—I don't get so swept up in things anymore. I used to really not understand that phrase, 'Take it with a grain of salt.' I used to—there was no salt! Every high was so high, every low was so low. It was very dramatic. And now I just like, I really value the chill."

The Interstellar actress has always been vocal about unlearning past pressures and insecurities that had been instilled in her as a young actress, and advises others to do the same.