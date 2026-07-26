Prince Harry pictured with California's first responders for heartfelt discussion

Prince Harry joined dozens of first responders in California for a powerful conversation about mental health, encouraging those on the front lines to speak openly about the emotional toll of their work.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured alongside 49 members of Peer Support teams representing law enforcement agencies across Santa Barbara County after taking part in a special town hall focused on resilience, trauma and recovery.

Described by organisers as one of the standout moments of the day, the session featured an hour-long discussion in which Harry listened to first responders' experiences and shared his own thoughts on the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

“A highlight of the hugely successful day was an hour-long, lively and heartfelt discussion with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” organisers said after the event.

During the conversation, Harry stressed that honest conversations can inspire others to seek support.

The event centred on peer support, recognising the unique pressures faced by police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel who regularly respond to traumatic incidents.

Harry has long advocated for greater awareness of mental health, particularly among service members, veterans and emergency responders, arguing that sharing experiences can play a vital role in recovery.