Why John Cusack is no longer chasing the usual Hollywood path

John Cusack recently appeared at San Diego Comic Con to introduce Momo

John Cusack has revealed why he stepped away from the usual Hollywood route for his latest project.

The 60-year-old actor said he wanted to tell a story his own way, without having to answer to studios or change his ideas to please other people.

John recently appeared at San Diego Comic Con to introduce Momo, a graphic novel that mixes a 1972 road trip, a heist and a surprising science fiction twist.

Speaking to Variety, he shared that he chose the graphic novel format because it gave him complete creative control.

He explained that making films often means many people want to change the story, especially when large amounts of money are involved.

This time, he wanted to create something that stayed exactly the way he imagined it.

The star worked with illustrator Ignacio Noé, and the pair completed the project without outside editors or studio executives changing their work.

John said that kind of creative freedom is very rare today.