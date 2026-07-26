Katy Perry voices frustration after White House uses her song

Katy Perry recently criticised the White House after one of her biggest songs was used in a social media video showing military strikes.



The singer said she was never asked for permission and made it clear that she does not support the way her music was used.

The issue started after the official White House TikTok account shared a video of US missile attacks with Perry's 2010 hit Firework playing in the background.

The post also included the caption, "Iran has been warned."

Soon after, Perry shared a statement on X and later reposted it on Instagram Stories.

The Dark Horse hitmaker said she was "deeply appalled and angry" over the video and stressed that she did not approve the use of her song.

The singer explained that she wrote Firework to give people hope during difficult times.

She said seeing it used alongside scenes of violence went against everything the song stands for.

Perry also said her music is meant to bring people together, not celebrate war or conflict.

She is not the first artist to speak out over the use of music in political posts.

Kesha and Sabrina Carpenter have also criticised the White House after their songs appeared in similar videos.

The reaction came as she continues making headlines in her personal life.

Katy is currently in a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The couple made their red carpet debut earlier this year after confirming their romance in late 2025.