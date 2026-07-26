He may have lost the race, but Adam Ramsay-Peaty won millions of hearts.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty missed out on gold and was moved to tears, as he apologised to fans, admitting he did not know what what had gone wrong.

The three-time Olympic swimming champion, who used his full name, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, for the first time at a major championship, wiped away his tears and paused on the Tollcross pool deck as he searched for the right words.

He began: 'It's hard because I know how hard I've worked. I know the s**t I've been through, which is no fault of my own. It does take a toll.'

Despite missing gout on the gold medal, the 31-year-old still showed his appreciation for his supporters by stopping to take selfies with fans. He also received a warm reception in Glasgow, unlike anything he had experienced before.





Peaty also paid his tribute to his pregnant wife, Holly Ramsay acknowledging unwavering support during this difficult period.

'She's always super proud of me,' he said. 'As a father, it doesn't matter if you come home with the gold, as long as you come home with the teddy, which I did. That's what matters.

He continued: 'I'm not crying because it's a bronze instead of a gold,' said Peaty, choking up throughout. 'I'm crying because I know that swim could have been better. I don't really know what went wrong in these last two weeks but something isn't hitting right, whether it's pace or focus.'

The Olympic champion is taking part in his fourth Commonwealth Games having clinched his first medals as a 19-year-old in Glasgow in 2014.

For the unversed, Holly Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity Gordon Ramsay.