Tommy Fury heals differences with Molly Mae Hague's protective sister

Tommy Fury is reportedly working to heal his family rift with Molly-Mae Hague's sister, Zoe, after their past differences.

The boxer and influencer called off their engagement in 2024, revealing they had split due to Tommy's alcohol addiction.

Later, Molly and Tommy both 27, decided to give their relationship a second chance and have since welcomed their second child, a son named Midas.

A year after their split, it seems Tommy and Zoe have put their differences behind them.

Zoe recently shared a photo of Tommy holding both Bambi and Midas while sitting in an arm chair, marking the first time he has appeared on her social media feed.

A source told The Sun: 'Tommy's priority since getting sober and getting back together with Molly is to win her family back over.

'Her mum was always sympathetic to him but her sister has been tougher.

'She didn't hold back on the documentary series about how she thought Molly should move on from Tommy, and that's on film forever now.'

For the unversed, Zoe previously warned Molly that she would regret giving Tommy a second chance, saying she would only end up getting hurt again.