Chef exposes bitter reality behind Meghan’s MasterChef appearance

Meghan Markle seemed to have missed the mark with her latest venture as she worked to build repertoire to strengthen her brand.

The As Ever founder had made an appearance on MasterChef Australia, a beloved cooking competition watched around the world, but a brutal verdict from Michelin-trained chef exposed a bitter reality.

On the show, Meghan was invited as a guest judge and the contestants were to make a dish “fit for a duchess”. Chef Jameson Stocks slammed the show for being “completely sold out” as this seemed like a stunt to gain more viewership.

He called it a “disgrace” as Meghan’s “lack of knowledge of food is pretty evident from her own show”.

“MasterChef has always been a beacon for showcasing great talent. I would be embarrassed,” he told Express UK.

“She is only considered to be on MasterChef because of her status,” he said.

“The producers know that the press will write about her and that her presence will attract viewers. They might as well put a mannequin on the show, given how little food knowledge she appears to have.”

He added that the purpose of the cooking competition should have been to inspire and encourage people to step out of their comfort zone.

“People need to get a grip and bring genuinely talented individuals to these networks. She will never earn credibility within the catering industry because she simply lacks the necessary knowledge.”