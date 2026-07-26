Josie Gibson reveals estranged ex is back in son Reggie's life

The TV personality and her ex split just four moths after Reggie was born in 2018

Josie Gibson has opened up about the current status of her relationship with the father of her son, Terry Bond, revealing that he is back in their lives after a period of estrangement.

The This Morning star, 41, confessed that she and her former partner are working on co-parenting their seven-year -old son, Reggie.

It is worth noting that this is the first time Josie has publicly revealed that Terry was estranged from his son.

She has now shared that they are trying to rebuild their relationship for Reggie's sake.

Speaking to the Sun, Josie said: 'We're trying to build our relationship back to best co-parent Reggie and create a stable life for our son.'

Referencing her love life currently, Josie said that she 'can't imagine dating right now' and has never let Reggie see her with another man.

She said: 'I don't want different men around my son, I'm really funny about things like that. I would never let Reg see me with a man. I've been asked to do dating shows and I've turned them down.'

The TV personality and her ex split just four moths after Reggie was born in 2018 and briefly lived together again during the pandemic so they could co-parent.

Following a period of Terry's absence Josie has raised her son on her own.