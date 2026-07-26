Prince William, Kate reaction to Harry, Meghan's Althorp stunt laid bare

Prince William, Princess Kate ‘react’ after Harry, Meghan’s Althorp stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not officially release a statement about the details of their visit to UK and neither were there any major leaks from them.

Buckingham Palace had shared a statement about the Sussex clan meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla but shared no other detail. Moreover, it was understood that Archie and Lilibet would also be taken to visit their late grandmother Princess Diana’s resting place.

It was only a matter of time and two weeks later, Meghan shared a photo dump from her ‘Summer Holiday’ and sneaking in a photo of the family visiting the site.

Royal experts believe that Meghan “breached” the privacy requirement, which was the major condition of this trip.

Last year, when Meghan visited Paris for a fashion show, there was a video clip of her passing a bridge, very similar to the one where Diana’s fatal car crash happened, and she had her feet up. While it was not the same place, many criticised that the implication was big.

Moreover, Prince William was reportedly “furious” by the disrespect, Expert Maureen Callahan claims this time is no different.

“Diana was buried on that island, at her family’s private residence, precisely to keep her gravesite from becoming a circus, a tourist attraction, a commodity,” she explained.

“It seems to be further proof that William is right: Harry and Meghan cannot be trusted.”

She also noted that William and Kate have never been photographed at Diana’s gravesite and neither have their three children. They have never posted about it but it is understood that they visit it often.

“William and Catherine are decent, serious people who understand that some things are sacred.”