Adam Peaty gets emotional over wife Holly Ramsay's support after missing gold

Holly Ramsay announced last month she is expecting a baby girl with Adam

Adam Ramsay-Peaty heaped praise on his pregnant wife, Holly Ramsay who has been his biggest source of support amid reports of a family fallout.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty missed out on gold and was moved to tears, as he apologised to fans, admitting he did not know what what had gone wrong.

The three-time Olympic swimming champion, who used his full name, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, for the first time at a major championship showed his love for his wife kissing her growing baby bump before breaking down in tears over his heartbreaking loss.

He said: 'I'm never afraid to show emotion. It's important because it helps create stronger people, stronger men, stronger fathers and stronger husbands.

'The choices I've made over the last few months have been difficult. At the same time, I'm proud that I got here and that I didn't quit after Paris [Olympics]. I know I deserve more, and I know I can work for it.

However, reports of his strained relationship with his parents have clearly taken their toll on Adam, as he added that he can't continue.

He continued: 'Over the last couple of months I've had to make some hard decisions so I could focus on doing my job.

'I've had to ignore a lot of the rubbish people write online. Enough is enough. This goes beyond sport. It's about being decent people. We all have to do better.

'My wife will always be proud of me. As a father, it doesn't matter whether you come home with a gold medal, as long as you come home. That's what really matters.'

Ahead of the Games, Holly, who announced last month she is expecting a baby girl with Adam, couldn't contain her smile as she took her seat to watch her husband, 31, compete in the final.