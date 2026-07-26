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Freddy Brazier experiences hospital emergency following dog attack

Freddy is the late Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier

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Web Desk
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Published July 26, 2026

Despite his injuries, Freddy insists he does not blame Pablo and says the dog is like my son
Despite his injuries, Freddy insists he does not blame Pablo and says the dog is 'like my son'

Freddy Brazier has expressed his heartbreak over potentially losing his beloved dog, despite the animal seriously injuring both him and his grandmother.

The 21-year-old son of the late Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier revealed that his dog, Pablo, latched onto his arm, leaving a 3cm wound that required emergency hospital treatment. 

Despite his injuries, Freddy insists he does not blame Pablo and says the dog is 'like my son.'

Freddy told The Sun that he was mauled by the dog when he went to collect him from his grandmother Jackie Budden's home.

Sharing details of the attack, he said: 'I couldn't feel anything in my right arm. But then I saw blood coming out of my tracksuit. I opened it to see a 3cm hole in my arm. It was terrifying.'

However, despite the ordeal, Freddy said he doesn't want to lose Pablo.

He said: 'I want my dog back, but my nan has told me that he can't go back to her house, and my dad won't have him at his house.

'I have never seen him as my dog — he's like my son. He's in police kennels and I'm probably not going to see my dog again.'

Jackie was also reportedly attacked by Pablo, and her neighbours called the police days before he was mauled by the dog.

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