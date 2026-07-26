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Ryan Reynolds pulled ultimate Marvel stunt at major event

Deadpool hijacks Marvel's biggest panel as Ryan Reynolds makes an ‘Avengers’ plea

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 26, 2026

Ryan Reynolds pulled ultimate Marvel stunt at major event
Ryan Reynolds pulled ultimate Marvel stunt at major event

Ryan Reynolds crashed Marvel’s biggest panel and playfully begged for a spot in Avengers.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old, dressed as Deadpool, made a surprise appearance at Hall H and his unexpected plea stole the show.

During the high-profile presentation for Avengers: Doomsday at the San Diego Convention Center Blake Lively’s husband emerged from the crowd.

Dressed in a custom gray-and-red Deadpool suit playfully dubbed "Jeanpool" (a nod to Jean Grey), he jokingly requested Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige for a role in the upcoming Avengers movie.

“Look around you,” Reynolds said, referencing the auditorium full of people eager to hear updates. “Did you bump your head?”

He appeared disappointed. “I see. So there’s no additional photography, no overages, maybe last-minute additions...?”

Moreover, the Free Guy actor was joined onstage by other Doomsday stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd.

As the Deadpool star’s appearance in the movie hasn’t been confirmed he asked the cast when Doomsday would start shooting, to which the Iron Man star replied, “It’s in the can, bro.”

For the unversed, Reynolds last appeared as Deadpool in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

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