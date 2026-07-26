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Jessica Biel makes comeback after 9-year hiatus

Jessica Biel reveals why she finally returned to movies

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Web Desk
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Published July 26, 2026

Jessica Biel makes comeback after 9-year hiatus
Jessica Biel makes comeback after 9-year hiatus

Jessica Biel is officially back on the big screen–and it took toy cars, fast action and a little childhood nostalgia to make it happen.

The actress made a rare San Diego Comic-Con appearance on Saturday to promote Matchbox the Movie, joining co-stars John Cena, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson and Teyonah Parris. 

While the film promises globe-trotting action, Biel admitted the biggest surprise is that it's her first movie in nearly a decade.

“Getting back into the film industry has been something that I’ve been really excited about doing,” Biel said. “It has to be right timing, it has to be the right thing.”

The 44-year-old explained that choosing projects looks very different these days.

“I have little kids, you know, there’s a lot of elements that go into a decision, for me at least,” she said.

“I just was inspired by this cast, was inspired by these cars and the nostalgia. I wanted to do something in the action space again, and this just seemed like the right thing. I was really excited to be a part of it.”

The Mattel-inspired adventure follows a group of childhood friends pulled into a high-stakes global mission after reuniting with an undercover CIA agent played by Cena.

For Biel, the film also brought back memories of growing up.

“It makes you think of being a kid again, right? I played with Matchbox as a kid, I played with GI Joes, I have a little brother. Barbie... we had Stretch Armstrong. It really makes you go back and think of your toy box and what was in there. We had a lot of Matchbox cars. And I mean I’m still buying Matchbox for my kids now! It never goes away, it never gets old.”

Matchbox the Movie begins streaming on Apple TV on October 9.

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