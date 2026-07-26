Prince Harry, Meghan put future UK trips at risk as Britons demand action

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest stunt left Britons upset, including a royal expert, who demanded strict action from the Palace.

On July 10, King Charles hosted his son, daughter-in-law and grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, for a private family meeting.

Meghan, who is quite active on social media, remained quiet about the reunion; however, a photo in her summer dump appeared to be taken at Arthrop, Princess Diana's childhood home and her final resting place.

The image showcased Harry with bouquets in his hand, whereas Archie and Lilibet followed in their father's footsteps.

Speaking about it, TalkTV presenter Mark Dolan and royal commentator Angela Levin expressed anger over the Duchess' latest move.

Angela even demanded that the Sussexes stop coming to the UK again.

"They want to do this series about how Diana died, and that is why they were so desperate to come here and stay in the country. They came here to take pictures," she said.

The expert believes the only reason they paid a visit to the UK was not to see the King or anything else but to be able to go to Althorp and take pictures.

"They really have to stop them coming to the country and living with us," she remarked, "We just can't have it anymore. Absolutely not," Angela said.