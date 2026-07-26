Ryan Gosling finally joins MCU for first superhero movie of his career

Ryan Gosling booked his first ever superhero or comic book movie of his career.

The three Academy Awards nominee has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new Ghost Rider film.

During Marvel’s major Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, the 45-year-old Canadian heartthrob was revealed as the next actor to play the iconic, supernatural antihero previously portrayed onscreen by Nicolas Cage.

Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige confirmed that the Oscar nominee will embody the character, who fights evil, but uses brutal, terrifying methods rooted in vengeance, in an upcoming standalone movie.

“As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time,” he said onstage.

Cage, 62, first played motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider) in the 2007 film Ghost Rider.

Interestingly, Gosling's Marvel debut comes with a personal twist. His wife Eva Mendes, was part of the cast of the original Ghost Rider.

The movie served as the character’s origin story and co-starred Gosling’s longtime partner as Roxanne Simpson in 2007.

Cage later reprised the role in the 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which didn’t see Mendes return.

The new Ghost Rider movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked alongside Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, and famously directed the hit 2024 Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine.

As of yet no release date has been set for Marvel’s new Ghost Rider movie.