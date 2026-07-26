Anum Uzair conquers Pakistan's first Galiyat Mountain Trail Ultra Marathon

Mountaineer and climber Anum Uzair runs during Karachi marathon. — Instagram/@anumuzair

Pakistani mountaineer and trail runner Anum Uzair has added another remarkable achievement to her list of accomplishments as she won the country’s first-ever 100-kilometre Galiyat Mountain Trail Ultra Marathon, an extremely challenging and difficult competition.

The ultra-marathon tests participants with rugged mountains, dense forests and fears of wildlife. Despite such challenging conditions, Anum completed the race with determination, proving resilience and endurance.

Speaking to Geo News, Anum dedicated her achievement to the women of Pakistan, particularly female runners, and vowed to represent Pakistan on the global stage by accepting more unique and difficult challenges in the future.

The mountaineer acknowledged that she had been involved in a dangerous task during the ultra marathon, saying: "I knew this wouldn't be an easy challenge.”

“There was a risk of lightning, and it was just like a risk of snowstorms in mountaineering,” she said, adding that wildlife was also a greater concern for her.

“Whether it was mountaineering or trail running, there were risks,” she compared.

Anum recalled a moment when she was practising for a 40-kilometre run, saying: “During my practice run, I saw a leopard sitting about 200 feet ahead on the track.”

It was an experience that helped her overcome her fears, and gradually she became “fearless”, Anum added.

She said: “Once the fear was gone from my mind, I focused only on my goal, and I achieved it."

Comparing both mountaineering and trail running, Anum said both offer completely different experiences.

"The challenges of mountaineering are different from those of trail running. The dangers in one are not the same as in the other," she said.

She believes trail events require less time, which allows her to balance her passion and responsibilities as a mother.

Spending three days on such an event is manageable, she added.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining year-round fitness.

"I used to work out every day; fitness is very important for everyone whether you're competing or not," she said.

"I work on my fitness throughout the year; I can climb stairs up to 100 floors as part of my routine to stay in shape. I always keep myself ready before taking on a challenge."