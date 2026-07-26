Kelly Clarkson gets candid about her single life

Kelly Clarkson is not losing sleep over being single–in fact, she’s enjoying the peace and quiet.

During her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, the Grammy winner had the audience laughing as she opened up about her dating life, revealing why she’s perfectly happy flying solo.

“People are like, ‘Oh, why are you single?’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good,’” Clarkson joked.

“And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone.’”

She did not stop there.

“You know what’s not happening in my house?” Clarkson quipped before adding, “That s–t.”

The singer then shifted from comedy to honesty, admitting that lasting relationships take serious work.

“If you are in a relationship, the hardest part is just keeping that fire alive and still dating,” she said. “And like still making it feel magical and not monotonous.”

Clarkson has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight since her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, choosing to focus on her music, talk show and raising her children rather than publicly discussing romance.

Her latest onstage confession quickly resonated with fans online, with many applauding her refreshingly unfiltered take on modern dating.

If nothing else, Clarkson proved that sometimes the best relationship advice comes wrapped in a joke–and that she’s more than happy having the remote control all to herself.