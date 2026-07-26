Prince George ‘refused’ exception on one strict accommodation rule at Eton

Prince William and Princess Kate understood to have made meticulous preparation for Prince George, who will be starting all-boys boarding school, Eton College, in September.

The young royal, who is the second in line to the throne, will have special security on campus given his status and future role in the monarchy. However, there is one rule, which Eton will not make an exception for and it is applied to all 260 boys joining the campus.

Although, it only works in George’s favour and it is big relief to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While bunking with friends in the dorm is a way to make genuine, lifelong friendships, it would be one experience that George would have to forego. Many boarding schools have a shared room policy as it also instils lessons about sharing, empathy and compromise.

The school website explained that the reason why there are no shared room at Eton to learn independence, which is crucial life-skill needed. It is much rather to be confident in oneself about getting the job done then rely on someone else.

“Boys thus have their own private space and are required to organise themselves and to develop self-discipline in meeting tasks and deadlines,” it read.

Meanwhile, there are other protective measure kept in place for George, such as 24-hour on-campus security. Moreover, his cellphone will have nicknames for certain contacts to protect privacy.

Since this is a digital age, there are many factors to look after to make sure the young royal is safe online and offline.