 
Geo News

Prince George ‘refused' exception on one strict accommodation rule at Eton

Prince William, Princess Catherine prepare Prince George for important life milestone

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 26, 2026

Prince George ‘refused’ exception on one strict accommodation rule at Eton
Prince George ‘refused’ exception on one strict accommodation rule at Eton

Prince William and Princess Kate understood to have made meticulous preparation for Prince George, who will be starting all-boys boarding school, Eton College, in September.

The young royal, who is the second in line to the throne, will have special security on campus given his status and future role in the monarchy. However, there is one rule, which Eton will not make an exception for and it is applied to all 260 boys joining the campus.

Although, it only works in George’s favour and it is big relief to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While bunking with friends in the dorm is a way to make genuine, lifelong friendships, it would be one experience that George would have to forego. Many boarding schools have a shared room policy as it also instils lessons about sharing, empathy and compromise.

The school website explained that the reason why there are no shared room at Eton to learn independence, which is crucial life-skill needed. It is much rather to be confident in oneself about getting the job done then rely on someone else.

“Boys thus have their own private space and are required to organise themselves and to develop self-discipline in meeting tasks and deadlines,” it read.

Meanwhile, there are other protective measure kept in place for George, such as 24-hour on-campus security. Moreover, his cellphone will have nicknames for certain contacts to protect privacy.

Since this is a digital age, there are many factors to look after to make sure the young royal is safe online and offline.

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles faces major risk after taking bold step to protect monarchy
King Charles faces major risk after taking bold step to protect monarchy
Queen Camilla's unexpected gesture with powerful message: Details inside
Queen Camilla's unexpected gesture with powerful message: Details inside
Prince Harry turns ‘fly on wall' for important discussion after major loss
Prince Harry turns ‘fly on wall' for important discussion after major loss
King Charles takes decision about historic royal position, not for William
King Charles takes decision about historic royal position, not for William
Prince William, Princess Kate's children end family tradition after update
Prince William, Princess Kate's children end family tradition after update
King Charles finds shady spot before hearing First Lady's plans at Seawall
King Charles finds shady spot before hearing First Lady's plans at Seawall
Prince Edward returns to royal duties with special anniversary celebration at palace
Prince Edward returns to royal duties with special anniversary celebration at palace
Royal Family's Remembrance Sunday plans revealed, King Charles leads tributes
Royal Family's Remembrance Sunday plans revealed, King Charles leads tributes