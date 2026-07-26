Meghan Markle beams in new video amid backlash: 'Let haters stay bitter'

Meghan Markle created excitement among fans when special behind-the-scenes footage was dropped on social media amid the growing backlash over the 'Althorp' photo.

The Duchess of Sussex recorded a special episode as a guest judge for MasterChef Australia during the Sussexes' trip to the country.

Now, the episode is set to be released today, July 26, featuring Meghan making the most of her time on the show's set.

The official Instagram page of MasterChef Australia released a series of small video clips showcasing beaming Meghan interacting with other judges and the participants.

This new video also debunked the rumours which earlier claimed that it was "frustrating" for the crew and team to shoot an episode with the Duchess.

Previously, People magazine also revealed that "Meghan and the MasterChef judges had a great time on set together."

"They immediately had such a great rapport and had a really fun time working with the contestants and crew as well. Meghan left the set that day with such a positive experience," an insider added.

Fans of Meghan celebrated her television milestone, especially at times when she is receiving criticism for allegedly posting a photo from her family's trip to late Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place.

"Magnificent. Dear Meghan, keep being you. Let your haters stay bitter, jealous and miserable," a social media user wrote.

Another penned, "Meghan is just the consummate professional, look at her ease & confidence, even if she's a little nervous, she SMILES right through her nerves and keeps it moving, I Love her..."