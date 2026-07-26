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Original 'X-Men' stars reunite for Marvel's biggest crossover yet

The 'X-Men' reunion fans waited decades for just happened at Comic-Con

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 26, 2026

Original X-Men stars reunite for Marvels biggest crossover yet
Original 'X-Men' stars reunite for Marvel's biggest crossover yet

Original X-Men stars excited longtime fans with the biggest Marvel Crossover yet.

More than 25 years after launching the franchise, several of its stars reunited at San Diego Comic-Con.

They all promoted their return in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, marking a major milestone in the X-Men's integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actors including James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast) appeared together at Hall H, while Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Alan Cumming, though absent from the panel, are still expected to reprise their iconic roles in the film.

The reunion marked a full-circle moment for Marvel fans. After decades of being separated from the Avengers because the X-Men film rights were owned by 20th Century Fox, Disney's 2019 acquisition of Fox finally made a crossover possible.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together the X-Men, Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Wakanda's heroes in one of the MCU's biggest crossover events yet, with the heroes facing Doctor Doom and a multiversal threat.

One fan quipped, “Finally a family reunion where nobody has to bring a gift, just a cape.”

Another added, “Hall H is officially losing its mind right now! We are NOT ready for what’s coming in Doomsday.”

A third wrote, “Marvel really knows how to own Hall H. Seeing the Avengers, Wakandans, and X-Men together for Avengers: Doomsday feels like the crossover fans have been waiting years for. The MCU hype is officially back. [fire]”

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18.

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