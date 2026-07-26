Zara Tindall takes on crucial task for William, Kate ahead major change

Princess Anne is well-known for her dedication, work ethic and loyalty to the monarchy, hence her daughter also carries the exceptional trait of professionalism and respect.

Zara and Mike, who share three children together, have “never sold access of traded overtly on the royal name” and they don’t have any plans to be working members of the royal family.

Although, they will be a pillar of support for when their family needs them, just like they are for Prince William and Princess Catherine.

While the royal couple are prepared to take on the throne themselves, their current focus is their eldest son Prince George, for whom the heir to the throne training have officially commenced.

There are concerns about what kind of ruler George would grow up to be in a monarchy that is changing, which is why William is relying on his cousin, according to royal expert Robert Jobson.

“Zara’s gift is the switch. She turns out when the family asks,” he explained in DailyMail. “Balcony, Jubilee, funeral. Then she goes home, earns her own living, gets back on a horse.”

The expert pointed out that nobody else has managed both and Zara “moves between the centre and the edge without fuss and without resentment”.

Zara can tell the heir to the throne when he is being pompous and William has taken it in his stride. Similarly, she has helped Catherine during her transition and now the William and Kate rely on Zara and their children to offer that same support to George.