 
Geo News

'The Rookie' reveals what's next after brutal season 8 cliffhanger

'The Rookie' stars dropped major update ahead of season 9

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 26, 2026

‘The Rookie’ reveals what’s next after brutal season 8 cliffhanger
‘The Rookie’ reveals what’s next after brutal season 8 cliffhanger

The Rookie is returning for Season 9 with a high-stakes two-part premiere.

The new season will pick up directly from the shocking Season 8 finale cliffhanger, where Tim and Lucy were kidnapped moments after Lucy accepted Tim’s romantic proposal.

At San Diego Comic-Con, creator Alexi Hawley and the cast, including Nathan Fillion, revealed that the new season has begun production and promised a dramatic, emotional opening episode filled with action, romance, and unexpected twists.

“We’re definitely gonna start that way, figure out where they are, and figure out how to get them back, and whatever obstacles we can put in their way on that,” she told Deadline in May. “And then seeing Tim and Lucy wherever they are, I don’t think they’re going to sit idly by and wait to be rescued.”

The premiere will continue the couple’s abduction storyline, with Hawley teasing that Tim and Lucy won’t simply wait to be rescued.

The cast also reflected on the emotional impact of the Season 8 finale, joking about the fan reactions to the devastating cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, ABC confirmed that Season 9 will return in January, alongside the new spinoff The Rookie: North.

Make us preferred on Google
Maya Jama's bizarre 'Celebrity Traitors' outfit sparks hilarious reaction
Maya Jama's bizarre 'Celebrity Traitors' outfit sparks hilarious reaction
Jennifer Lawrence honest take on post-baby body changes
Jennifer Lawrence honest take on post-baby body changes
S Club send fans into frenzy with major reunion announcement
S Club send fans into frenzy with major reunion announcement
Lily Allen celebrates one year of 'West End Girl' following David Harbour split
Lily Allen celebrates one year of 'West End Girl' following David Harbour split
Olivia Rodrigo channels Marie Antoinette for Halloween
Olivia Rodrigo channels Marie Antoinette for Halloween
Martin Scorsese reveals why his 'Cleopatra' film never happened
Martin Scorsese reveals why his 'Cleopatra' film never happened
Maya Jama's company worth more than £4 million after impressive financial growth
Maya Jama's company worth more than £4 million after impressive financial growth
Harry Styles recreates his 16-year-old ‘X Factor' audition look at Harryween
Harry Styles recreates his 16-year-old ‘X Factor' audition look at Harryween