‘The Rookie’ reveals what’s next after brutal season 8 cliffhanger

The Rookie is returning for Season 9 with a high-stakes two-part premiere.

The new season will pick up directly from the shocking Season 8 finale cliffhanger, where Tim and Lucy were kidnapped moments after Lucy accepted Tim’s romantic proposal.

At San Diego Comic-Con, creator Alexi Hawley and the cast, including Nathan Fillion, revealed that the new season has begun production and promised a dramatic, emotional opening episode filled with action, romance, and unexpected twists.

“We’re definitely gonna start that way, figure out where they are, and figure out how to get them back, and whatever obstacles we can put in their way on that,” she told Deadline in May. “And then seeing Tim and Lucy wherever they are, I don’t think they’re going to sit idly by and wait to be rescued.”

The premiere will continue the couple’s abduction storyline, with Hawley teasing that Tim and Lucy won’t simply wait to be rescued.

The cast also reflected on the emotional impact of the Season 8 finale, joking about the fan reactions to the devastating cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, ABC confirmed that Season 9 will return in January, alongside the new spinoff The Rookie: North.