 
Geo News

Pakistan make two changes to Test squad for West Indies, England tours

Abdullah Shafique replaces injured Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel also included in 17-member squad

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 26, 2026

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (second right) lead his team on to the field during the first day of first Test match against West Indies at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on July 25, 2026. — AFP
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (second right) lead his team on to the field during the first day of first Test match against West Indies at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on July 25, 2026. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced two changes to the national men's Test squad for the ongoing two-match series against the West Indies and the upcoming three-Test tour of England.

Left-handed batter Abdullah Fazal has been ruled out of the remainder of the West Indies Test series after sustaining an injury on the eve of the opening Test.

The PCB has named right-handed batter Abdullah Shafique as Fazal's replacement, while middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has also been added to the squad to strengthen the batting department.

According to the details, the 23-year-old picked up a lower-back injury during the Green Shirts' training session here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, hosting the series opener until July 29.

Fazal consequently underwent an MRI scan, following which the left-handed opener was advised to start his rehabilitation and was deemed unfit for the upcoming series against West Indies and the subsequent Test tour of England, comprising three matches, set to be played from August 19 to September 3.

Pakistan are currently touring the West Indies, where they are playing the first of a two-Test series against the hosts.

Following the conclusion of the Caribbean tour, Pakistan will travel to England for a three-match Test series scheduled from August 19 to September 13.

All five Tests across the West Indies and England tours will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

Make us preferred on Google
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final
Pakistan knocked out of Hong Kong Sixes 2026 main trophy race video
Pakistan knocked out of Hong Kong Sixes 2026 main trophy race
Pakistan beat India by four wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026
Pakistan beat India by four wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026
England end ODI tri-series campaign with 55-run win against Sri Lanka
England end ODI tri-series campaign with 55-run win against Sri Lanka
Haris Rauf fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during England tri-series clash
Haris Rauf fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during England tri-series clash
Mbappe seeks to defuse China anger after 'ill-judged' Mao meme comments
Mbappe seeks to defuse China anger after 'ill-judged' Mao meme comments
Tri-series: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets to reach final
Tri-series: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets to reach final
Harry Kane lifts Ballon d'Or as Putellas wins women's prize for third time video
Harry Kane lifts Ballon d'Or as Putellas wins women's prize for third time