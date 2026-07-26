Pakistan make two changes to Test squad for West Indies, England tours

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (second right) lead his team on to the field during the first day of first Test match against West Indies at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on July 25, 2026. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced two changes to the national men's Test squad for the ongoing two-match series against the West Indies and the upcoming three-Test tour of England.

Left-handed batter Abdullah Fazal has been ruled out of the remainder of the West Indies Test series after sustaining an injury on the eve of the opening Test.

The PCB has named right-handed batter Abdullah Shafique as Fazal's replacement, while middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has also been added to the squad to strengthen the batting department.

According to the details, the 23-year-old picked up a lower-back injury during the Green Shirts' training session here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, hosting the series opener until July 29.

Fazal consequently underwent an MRI scan, following which the left-handed opener was advised to start his rehabilitation and was deemed unfit for the upcoming series against West Indies and the subsequent Test tour of England, comprising three matches, set to be played from August 19 to September 3.

Pakistan are currently touring the West Indies, where they are playing the first of a two-Test series against the hosts.

Following the conclusion of the Caribbean tour, Pakistan will travel to England for a three-match Test series scheduled from August 19 to September 13.

All five Tests across the West Indies and England tours will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.