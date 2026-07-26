Princess Andre wins fans' support over cryptic TikTok drama

The rising reality TV star slammed an unnamed rival on TikTok on Saturday

Princess Andre's fans believe she should be proud of herself after the rising reality TV star appeared to slam an unnamed rival on TikTok on Saturday.

The 19-year-old daughter of famous parents Katie Price and Peter Andre, shared a video of herself sitting at a desk, shaking her head at the camera.

She used the iconic viral audio of Kim Kardashian saying: 'I got married in Italy, am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy.'

Princess wrote over the clip: 'When little miss copy cat strikes again so now I have to think of another thing for her to copy.'

Although Princess did not name the rival, she clarified in the comments: 'Guys this girl is my age not a child.'





Her loyal fans quickly flooded the comment section, encouraging her to take it as a 'compliment.'

They wrote: 'Having someone copy you is the best form of flattery!; Take it as a compliment; Feel happy that you inspire people, they want to be like you cos your lovely.'

The new video comes after Princess and her brother, Junior Andre, opened up about the current status of their parents' relationship, saying it 'has been solidified.'

For the unversed, former model Katie,48, and singer Peter, 53, released a joint statement in February confirming that their long-running feud is over.

The former couple married in 2005 and share two children, Junior, now 21, and Princess, 19.

They announced their separation before finalising their divorce in 2009.