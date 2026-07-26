Royal love story faces trouble as feud breaks out behind Palace doors

There is love in the air for European royals as the young are finally finding their partners to settle down with and others are finding a second chance at love.

Recently, King Charles nephew Peter Phillips tied the knot for a second time with Harriet Sperling. Then it was revealed that the monarch’s great-nephew Samuel Chatto proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

As the British royals get their happily ever after, there is already drama simmering over the Danish Crown Prince’s love life. King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest son Christian has been romantically linked to 21-year-old Sydney student Emma Nygaard Fritzen.

According to sources, Queen Margrethe wants her grandson to keep the playboy phase that his father had and straight up pop the question, but Mary is not onboard.

“Margrethe thinks it would be a mistake to let Christian sow his wild oats before settling down, like she did with his father,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

Meanwhile, Mary believes her 20-year-old son is too young to settle down and Emma herself needs some time before she makes the big decision.

“Mary knows better than anyone that royal life is all-consuming – and the last thing she wants is for Christian to feel he ‘owes’ Emma for some imagined ‘sacrifice’ she’s made in joining the family,” the source added.

“Mary, to her credit, is concerned Emma will regret being thrown straight into the royal fold without making her own mark on the world.”

The young couple shares same interests and hopes for the future but it is unclear if they have been very serious in relationship, especially given that Christian still has plenty of training to receive for his destined role.