'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' teases wild season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delights fans with an exciting sneak peek of season 4.

On Saturday, July 25, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman previewed what's ahead for the rest of Season 4 during the San Diego Comic-Con.

The glimpse teases a wild Season 4, slated to be premiered on July 23 on Paramount+, with horror, westerns and one very unexpected twist.

Goldsman teased that the new season will take the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise on some of the franchise's most ambitious adventures yet, featuring episodes inspired by disaster movies, and even puppets.

One fan wrote, “Okay, I've been four-square against the idea of a puppet episode unless there's some good explanation. Trelane will do it.”

Another added, ”Uhrua looking like classic Uhrua. Nice touch Paramount, I like it.”

A third commented, “Please for the love of all things keep this crew and timeline together for reboot this has been brilliant over the last few years!”

Alongside the genre-bending stories, Season 4 will continue key character arcs, including La'an and Spock's growing relationship, Captain Pike's life after Batel, and the budding romance between Scotty and Ortegas.

New episodes will stream weekly on Thursdays through September 24, with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, and the rest of the main cast returning.