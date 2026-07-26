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Piers Morgan 'believes Lee Andrews is dangerous to deal with' after interview drama

Lee Andrews had been in talks to appear on Piers Morgan's show which later got shelved

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 26, 2026

The latest claims come after The Suns Clemmie Moodie published a bombshell dossier on Lee
The latest claims come after The Sun's Clemmie Moodie published a bombshell dossier on Lee

Katie Price's marriage to Lee Andrews has taken an another dramatic twist, with reports suggesting Piers Morgan cancelled plans for a YouTube interview following an alleged threat. 

It was previously reported that the self proclaimed businessman, Lee Andrews, had been in talks to appear on Piers Morgan's show, with the interview reportedly set to include a lie detector test.

However, those plans were apparently shelved before they ever reached the screen.

It has also been claimed that Morgan now believes Andrews is 'dangerous to deal with,' after pulling out of the planned appearance, according to International Business Times UK. 

The latest claims come after The Sun's Clemmie Moodie published a bombshell dossier on Lee.

According to the report, The Sun’s dossier, which allegedly included claims about a “gay affair rumour” – has left Katie with no choice but to consult a divorce lawyer.

Clemmie also claimed that Katie has no plans to return to Dubai, where Lee lives.

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