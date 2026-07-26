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Meghan Markle shocking 'secret' is out after King Charles warning

Prince Harry's wife adopts unexpected lifestyle to stay invisible

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 26, 2026

Meghan Markle shocking secret is out after King Charles warning
Meghan Markle shocking 'secret' is out after King Charles warning

Has Meghan Markle adopted a secret lifestyle to stay away from the public eye? Well, a fresh report made shocking claims.

An insider told Rob Shutter that the Duchess of Sussex has been making public appearances without making it noticeable. 

"She doesn’t want anyone to recognise her. Everything is carefully planned. The wig, the hat, the glasses—she believes it’s the only way she can move around unnoticed," the source said. 

Following a trip to the UK and King Charles' alleged warning to the Sussexes to keep the details of the meeting under wraps, Meghan 'decided' to stay invisible. 

"Now she almost never leaves the house without some kind of disguise," like a hat, big shades or even a wig. 

Rob said that Meghan is acting like she is Michael Jackson. "At this point, the disguise is probably attracting more attention than her face would," the source shared. 

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