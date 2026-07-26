Sick of It All pays tribute to frontman Lou Koller after death

New York hardcore institution Sick of It All paid a heartfelt tribute to their frontman Lou Koller in the wake of his death.

Earlier this week, the founding member of the Queens-formed band breathed his last at the age of 59, following his battle with esophageal cancer.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 24, the surviving members confirmed the frontman’s passing alongside an emotional statement.

“It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,” they began. “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.”

Noting that 2026 would have marked the band’s 40th anniversary, they went on to pen, “This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years.”

“We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world,” the grieving artists described their late bandmate.

They continued, “At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund.”

“You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest,” they wrote before concluding. “Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.”

For the unversed, Koller first revealed his diagnosis in the summer of 2024, revealing that doctors had found a tumor in his esophagus that extended into his stomach.

By May 2025, he had announced he was cancer-free following a final round of chemotherapy, but the disease returned months later.