Duchess of Gloucester witnesses how 60 hour craft brings smiles to cancer patients

The Duchess of Gloucester spent a moving day at The Little Princess Trust in Hereford.

@Herefordshire_high_sheriff posted a video on Instagram on Saturday in which she witnessed the remarkable craftsmanship and compassion behind the charity's work for children and young people.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness was invited to try hand-knotting donated hair into a wig cap.

Guided by experienced wig-makers Caroline Shallow and Kimberley Hamlett, the Duchess learned just how much patience and skill is required, with each bespoke wig taking around 60 hours to complete.

She also met wig stylist Liz Pullar, who demonstrated how every wig is carefully cut and styled to suit the individual child or young person receiving it.

The charity provides these custom made wigs free of charge to people up to the age of 24. It helps restore confidence during cancer treatment and other medical conditions that cause hair loss.

But the Duchess also discovered another side of the charity's mission.

Founded in Hereford in 2005 by Simon Tarplee and Wendy Tarplee-Morris in memory of their daughter Hannah, The Little Princess Trust has grown into one of the UK's leading supporters of childhood cancer research.

Speaking with the founders, the Duchess heard how a small local initiative has evolved into a nationally recognised charity, supported by thousands of donors and fundraisers across the country.

She unveiled a commemorative plaque before thanking everyone involved for their dedication.

"I wish you all possible success in the future and all the very best wishes to all the many children and young people that you help," she said.

"I shall take very special memories back from my visit here today."