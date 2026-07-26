Meghan Markle leaves King Charles 'upset' but Spencer family 'happy'

Meghan Markle may have upset the royal family, but it looks like she gave a boost to the Althorp estate, making the Spencer family 'happy.'

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have reportedly paid a visit to Princess Diana's childhood home, which is also her final resting place.

A summer photo dump shared by Meghan on social media featured an image showcasing Harry carrying bouquets alongside his kids walking in the middle of lush green surroundings.

Many have claimed that the picture was taken at Althorp.

Now, commenting on how the royals, especially Prince William and King Charles, felt over Meghan's tactic, Rob Shutter claimed that they must be quite upset.

An insider told the gossip columnist, "William has always been fiercely protective of his mother’s memory. He’s upset, but sadly, he’s no longer shocked by anything Harry and Meghan do."

Not only the Prince of Wales, his father, who often tried to show leniency to the Sussexes, has been left shocked.

"Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share," the source said.

However, Rob believes that Meghan may have made Earl Spencer happy by giving a nod to Diana's legacy.

"Earl Spencer knows every headline brings attention to Althorp. More interest in Diana’s resting place is ultimately good for the family estate," the report stated.