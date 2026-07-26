Hunter Schafer shares rare insights on friendship with Tom Holland

Tom Holland's unique nickname revealed by Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is close friends, with not only Zendaya but also her husband Tom Holland whom she even has a special nickname for the Spider-Man star.

In a new interview, the Euphoria star was asked which superheroes she would take on her Mount Rushmore, and Holland's Spider-Man was one of the special mentions.

Schafer shared, “My dear sister Tom Holland, who is my other dear sister’s man. He’s a great actor and I love him very much and he’s in my phone as ‘Sister Tom,’ so he’s going on my Mount Rushmore, for sure.”

Reacting to the sweet video clip, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "I love that. Hunter and Zendaya are besties so I'm glad she is just as close with Tom."

More added, "Not Tom Holland and Hunter Schafer being sister wives for Zendaya," and "So when you need superhero advice you just call Sister Tom, right?"

While another chimed in, "i love my family," and "that's my fammm."