King Charles to leave brother out of summer retreat

Andrew is not expected to reunite with the Royal Family at Balmoral this summer.

King Charles has no plans to include his younger brother in the annual royal retreat.

As members of the Royal Family prepare to spend part of the summer at the Scottish estate, Andrew is understood to be remaining at Sandringham.

According to reports, those close to the King believe his presence at Balmoral would create "considerable sensitivities."

The former Duke has been based at Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, since relocating there earlier this year.

Since settling in Norfolk, he has largely kept out of the spotlight. Local sightings have been limited to solitary drives, walks with his dogs and occasional outings around the estate as he maintains a low-profile lifestyle.

Last month, however, Andrew made a rare public appearance when he attended the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

It marked his first notable outing since moving to Sandringham and offered a brief glimpse of the royal after months away from public attention.