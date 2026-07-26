Inside Sandra Bullock’s emotional Hollywood comeback

Sandra Bullock is stepping back into Hollywood–on her own terms.

Nearly three years after taking a break from acting to care for longtime partner Bryan Randall during his private with ALS, the Oscar winner is slowly returning to the spotlight, proving there’s no timetable for healing.

Long before Randall’s death in August 2023, Bullock hinted where her priorities were.

"I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times," she said during Red Table Talk in 2021.

"I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Months later, she confirmed she was pressing pause on her career.

“Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause," Bullock told CBS News, adding that she wanted to stay home because “I want to be at home...I just want to be present, and responsible for one thing.”

Now, fans are finally seeing her ease back into public life.

Bullock recently returned to red carpet alongside Nicole Kidman to promote Practical Magic 2, her first major Hollywood appearance since her extended hiatus.

Onstage, she reflected on revisiting the beloved franchise, saying it “felt like we came back to a home that we once lived in.”

She's also reconnected with longtime friend Keanu Reeves, revealing she still hopes they'll reunite on screen.

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," Bullock said.

Whether it’s Practical Magic 2 or another reunion with Reeves, one thing is clear: Sandra Bullock is not rushing her comeback.

After years spent putting family first, she’s returning exactly when she feels ready–and fans could not be happier to see her back.