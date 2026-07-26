Prince Harry interrupts Meghan’s MasterChef debut with unexpected move

Meghan Markle had filmed the latest episode of the infamous cooking show, MasterChef Australia, as she was invited to be a guest judge.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli as four contestants presented their dishes “fit for a duchess” in the challenge.

As Meghan was in the middle of filming, one of the crew members announced that there was a call for Meghan, which seemingly took her by surprise.

It was revealed that Prince Harry had called, and he seemed to jokingly ask if he had “interrupted” something.

The contestants appeared excited and were seen in disbelief that the Duke of Sussex had called. Harry had said hello to everyone as Meghan turned the phone around the room.

Meghan praised and introduced “incredible” cooks and insisted that he should have been here.

The contestants cheered for Harry and the judges also seemed a bit starstruck with the royal cameo. At the time of filming, Harry and Meghan had been doing a visit to Australia.

When Meghan was filming, Harry was in Canberra for a veterans’ event.

The show has recieved some mixed reviews over inviting the As Ever founder to be a judge. Some experts have show watchers have criticised Meghan for not having the "relevant skill set" to be on while others have celebrated her.