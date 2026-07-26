Queen Camilla breaks silence with wise words after Meghan’s bombshell

King Charles had reportedly “orchestrated” the meeting with Sussexes, especially Archie and Lilibet, while making sure his wife Camilla was part of the reunion.

One of the strict conditions had been to maintain silence and privacy of the visit, indicating that this was a warning for the couple. While Harry and Megha have not explicitly shared any details.

The Duchess of Sussex hinted at her visit to the Althorp estate, where Diana grew up and has been buried, in her latest photodump. Many experts claim that this way disrespectful and a breach of trust of the king.

After Meghan Markle shared an update on her ‘Summer Holiday’, Queen Camilla decided to drop her own pick of the summer via her Reading Room.

She recently shared a second Book Club pick of the summer season which is the stunning debut novel from Florence Knapp, The Names.

Camilla was quoted saying that it was a “gutwrenching but hopeful novel that explores how the choice of a name can shape the course of a life.”

Even though there has not been an official response to Meghan’s bombshell move, Camilla’s words appear to hold wisdom and advice for the Sussexes.

The Sussexes have been slammed in the past for using the royal titles to benefit themselves but smearing the royals. A name or a title holds value and it can determine your privilege.

It is only fair that the name is respected and that choice belongs to a person. The Sussexes have the choice to maintain good terms with the royals or completely lose connection from the fold.