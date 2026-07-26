Olivia Rodrigo sparks excitement with new music video leak for next single

Olivia Rodrigo spotted filming new music video in New York City

Olivia Rodrigo took the internet by the storm as pictures from her alleged music video set were leaked, and fans began speculating what it could be for.

The 23-year-old pop superstar seemed to be working on a video project at a botanical garden in New York City, where fans spotted equipment labelled with her name.

While the music video is rumoured to be for her song, maggots for brains, from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, fans continue to theorise.

One X user wrote, "it’ll probably be honeybee i think BUT if it’s not i think it wont be huge because her team wont promote it," and "NO PLS MAKE IT HONEYBEE OR EXPECTATIONS," added another.

A third chimed in, "Should have been honeybee or less or expectations."

More added, "Don't forget Iceland and how she had some of her team there with her. I feel like she's filming different performances in different settings?" and "I want a video for maggots for brains."

While some mused, "Im hoping its the new song for Spider-Man personally. Ill take a Maggots For Brains video too," and "ITS SO MAGGOT FOR BRAINS."

It is yet to be revealed what the secret project was.