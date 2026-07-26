Prince Harry recalls heartbreaking memory behind his warning to Meghan

Prince Harry has revealed the deeply personal reason he once asked Meghan Markle to avoid taking a photograph at one of India’s most famous landmarks before their marriage.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled warning Meghan ahead of her solo trip to India not to pose for a picture in front of the Taj Mahal, despite the monument being one of the country’s most recognisable sights.

Harry explained that his concern was linked to the iconic image of Diana sitting alone outside the Taj Mahal during her 1992 visit, a photograph that became one of the most memorable moments of her public life.

“Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal,” Harry recalled telling Meghan. When she asked why, he replied: “My mum.”

He explained that Diana’s photograph had gained worldwide attention because she had visited the landmark alone during a tour that was originally planned with then-Prince Charles.

The image of the Princess sitting by herself became widely interpreted as a symbol of the growing distance between the couple, who announced their separation less than a year later.

Harry admitted that, at the time, he was highly protective of Meghan and worried about how the intense media attention surrounding their relationship could affect them.

He said he wanted to avoid any comparisons between Meghan and Diana, particularly when Meghan had not even known about the famous photograph.

According to Harry, she found the advice surprising because she was unaware of the history behind Diana’s Taj Mahal image.