Jamie Campbell Bower says he fought for one change to Vecna

Jamie Campbell Bower loved playing Vecna in Stranger Things but there was one small thing about the scary villain that he always wished was different.



The actor recently looked back at his time on the hit Netflix series and shared that he wanted Vecna's feet to look and feel more real.

Jamie said it may sound like a small detail, but it would have helped him move around the way he imagined the character.

Speaking at Entertainment Weekly's Brave Warriors panel during San Diego Comic Con 2026, the star explained that an actor's feet and shoes can completely change the way they walk.

When prosthetics designer Barrie Gower asked him after season four if he wanted to change anything, Jamie already had his answer ready.

The Camelot actor, however, continued saying that he wanted Vecna's feet to be more natural so he could feel more connected to the character while performing.

Things did change in the final season, but not in the way Jamie expected, but instead of giving him more realistic feet, the team used CGI for even his toes.

Laughing about it, he added that there was no point worrying about the feet anymore because they were not even real.

Barrie, moreover, also talked about the huge effort that went into creating Vecna's look.

During season four, Jamie often started getting ready in the middle of the night before spending long hours filming.

After that, it took even more time to remove all the makeup.

For the final season, the process got much easier as more CGI was used, which meant Jamie spent only around three hours in the makeup chair.

It also made filming much more comfortable and gave the actor a much easier experience on set.