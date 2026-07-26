Jim Carrey reacts to 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death

Chuck Russell passes away unexpectedly at age 74

Jim Carrey is remembering filmmaker Chuck Russell with gratitude following his unexpected death.

In a statement shared to multiple outlets on Friday, July 24, the iconic actor reflected on working with Russell on the 1994 hit The Mask, calling the experience one of the greatest highlights of his career.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” Carrey, 64, said. “The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness.”

Carrey starred as Stanley Ipkiss, the mild-mannered bank teller whose life changes after discovering a magical mask linked to the Norse god of mischief, Loki. The superhero comedy became a major box office success and also introduced Cameron Diaz in her feature film debut as nightclub singer Tina Carlyle, Stanley's love interest.

“Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment,” Carrey added. “I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

TMZ reported that Russell died unexpectedly at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, July 22. Local firefighters responded to reports of an unconscious man at the residence, though his cause of death has not been disclosed.

He was 74 years old.