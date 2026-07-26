Christopher Nolan reveals one movie genre that scares him

xChristopher Nolan has conquered superheroes, time travel, war epics and mind-bending thrillers—but don't expect him to direct a romantic comedy anytime soon.

Fresh off the release of The Odyssey, the Oscar-winning filmmaker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host jokingly suggested Nolan take a break from saving the world and make a rom-com instead.

The director's response was immediate.

“I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult,” Nolan admitted.

“I love watching those movies. But, no, I think people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that’s one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way.”

For Nolan, the challenge isn't making a blockbuster—it's landing a joke.

“Particularly the risk they take,” he continued. “When you make a film … you know, if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy.”

His final verdict?

“I would be terrified of doing anything like that.”

While romance is off the table, horror is definitely on it. Nolan recently revealed that the eerie moments in The Odyssey have only strengthened his interest in exploring the genre.

“It very much whets my appetite for more,” he said, adding, “I’ve always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully... you have to have an amazing idea... It’s about story. So I’m always looking.”

So, don't expect When Harry Met Sally directed by Christopher Nolan—but a mind-bending horror film? That might just be his next plot twist.