Tyla finally breaks silence after identity debate explodes

Tyla has opened up about the backlash she faced after an old video of her describing herself as "coloured" went viral.

The The South African singer said that it was the first time she ever felt she had to explain who she is.

Tyla added that the reaction left her shocked because, back home, that was the word she had always grown up using.

It was part of her identity, so she never imagined it would cause such a big debate in other countries.

The old TikTok clip started spreading online in 2023, with many people in US criticising her for using the term.

But in South Africa, the word has a very different meaning as it is used by many people of mixed race and has a long history linked to the country's past.

Speaking to Apple Music, Tyla said the situation was difficult because she did not know how to explain something that had always felt normal to her.

She said that for 22 years, she simply knew herself as "coloured" because that was what she always been told and what she had to write on official forms.

As she started travelling, the CHANEL hitmaker realised that words can mean very different things in different places.

She said that helped her understand why some people were hurt by the term.

Tyla also made it clear that she respects those feelings and at the same time, she said being "coloured" is part of her culture and South African history, while she also identifies as Black.

Tyla hopes the conversation helps people understand different backgrounds instead of quickly judging one another.