Emma Roberts and Cody Johnson's wedding weekend is finally here: Report

Roberts, 35, and John, 36, were first romantically linked in 2022

Emma Roberts is reportedly just hours away from saying “I do.”

TMZ reported on Saturday, July 25, that the Scream Queens star is set to marry fiancé Cody John this weekend during an intimate ceremony at his family’s estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, with close friends and relatives expected to attend.

The wedding marks the latest chapter in a romance the couple has largely kept out of the spotlight.

Roberts, 35, and John, 36, first went public with their relationship in 2022 after he shared a cosy photo of the pair on Instagram. According to E! News, they were introduced through mutual friends.

The couple delighted fans in July 2024 when they announced their engagement. Roberts shared a smiling photo with John while showing off her diamond ring, joking, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

Before finding love with John, Roberts was engaged to longtime partner and American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. Their on-again, off-again relationship ended for good in 2019 after seven years together.

Roberts was then linked with Garrett Hedlund. The former couple welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2025 before ending their relationship in 2021.