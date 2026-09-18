PCB launches PSL Cricket Development Excellence Award

Peshawar Zalmi celebrate PSL 11 victory after the final match against Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — X@babarazan258

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the inaugural PSL Cricket Development Excellence Award, with the winning franchise set to receive $200,000 (Rs55.4 million) for its contribution to cricket development.

According to the PCB, the award aims to recognise long-term investment in Pakistan cricket, structured player development pathways and measurable standards for the professional growth of cricketers.

For the inaugural award, development work carried out by franchises from PSL 3 through PSL 11 will be considered. From subsequent editions, only work completed between the two most recent seasons will be evaluated.

The selection process will begin with franchises conducting a self-assessment based on a scoring model developed by the PSL. A five-member assessment committee comprising independent experts and PCB stakeholders will then verify the submissions against supporting evidence. This assessment will account for 80% of the final score.

The remaining 20% will be determined through fan voting. Franchises will publish presentations highlighting their cricket development initiatives on official PSL social media platforms, allowing fans to rank their performances.

The scoring model covers six areas: Player Pathway and Development (25%), Player Impact and Match Contribution (10%), High-Performance Infrastructure and Innovations (15%), Grassroots and Domestic Engagement (20%), Player Welfare and Education (10%), and Fan Voting (20%).

The PCB said the criteria will assess areas including the identification and development of uncapped players, their progression and exposure beyond the PSL, high-performance facilities and technology, grassroots initiatives, and player welfare programmes.

The welfare criteria will also cover financial literacy, education, mental health support, media training, anti-doping and anti-corruption education, and career transition planning.

The PCB said further details regarding the assessment committee and voting schedule will be announced later.

The board also requested media organisations to use the official league nomenclature, PSL, in all news reports, headlines and bulletins.