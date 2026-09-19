Kit blunder forces India to change Asian Games flagbearer

Tajinderpal Singh Toor of India in action during the men's shot put qualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. — Reuters

India have replaced their male flagbearer in Saturday's Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, because the original choice, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, has not received his official ceremonial kit and cannot attend the event, media reports said.

Toor, who is aiming for his third straight Asian Games gold in shot put, will be replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat as the male flagbearer. Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is the female flagbearer.

“I'm told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from the airport on time will be very difficult. So, I've told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I'm not coming for the opening ceremony,” news agency PTI quoted Toor as saying.

"My kit is lying in India ... IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flagbearer. Otherwise, my coach, who reached here yesterday, could've picked it up for me."

The IOA said in a statement that 31-year-old Toor would not be able to be India's flagbearer "due to a technical issue".