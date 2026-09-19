 
Geo News

Kit blunder forces India to change Asian Games flagbearer

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat as male flagbearer

By
Reuters
|

Published September 19, 2026

Tajinderpal Singh Toor of India in action during the mens shot put qualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. — Reuters
Tajinderpal Singh Toor of India in action during the men's shot put qualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. — Reuters

India have replaced their male flagbearer in Saturday's Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, because the original choice, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, has not received his official ceremonial kit and cannot attend the event, media reports said.

Toor, who is aiming for his third straight Asian Games gold in shot put, will be replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat as the male flagbearer. Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is the female flagbearer.

“I'm told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from the airport on time will be very difficult. So, I've told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I'm not coming for the opening ceremony,” news agency PTI quoted Toor as saying.

"My kit is lying in India ... IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flagbearer. Otherwise, my coach, who reached here yesterday, could've picked it up for me."

The IOA said in a statement that 31-year-old Toor would not be able to be India's flagbearer "due to a technical issue".

Make us preferred on Google
Asian Games close in Japan after records, rancour and rain
Asian Games close in Japan after records, rancour and rain
Sri Lanka unveil squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan
Sri Lanka unveil squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan
Kainat Imtiaz bids farewell to international cricket after 13 years
Kainat Imtiaz bids farewell to international cricket after 13 years
Asian Games: Pakistan beat China 3-0 to win men's volleyball bronze
Asian Games: Pakistan beat China 3-0 to win men's volleyball bronze
Pakistan defeat South Korea 5-3 to win Asian Games hockey bronze
Pakistan defeat South Korea 5-3 to win Asian Games hockey bronze
India defeat Pakistan by 19 runs to claim Asian Games cricket gold
India defeat Pakistan by 19 runs to claim Asian Games cricket gold
Sri Lanka drop Asalanka from T20 against Pakistan
Sri Lanka drop Asalanka from T20 against Pakistan
Pakistan bow out of FIFA ASEAN Cup after fighting 4-2 defeat to Vietnam
Pakistan bow out of FIFA ASEAN Cup after fighting 4-2 defeat to Vietnam