Former spinners Tauseef, Saqlain trade barbs over Shadab Khan's selection

This collage shows Saqlain Mushtaq (left), Shadab Khan (centre) and Tauseef Ahmed. — X/AFP/PCB

Former Pakistan spinners Tauseef Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq have traded barbs over alleged favouritism of all-rounder Shadab Khan for inclusion in Pakistan cricket.

Speaking on the YouTube channel of another national cricketer, Fawad Alam, Tauseef claimed that he possesses recordings purportedly capturing Saqlain lobbying for Shadab's, who is also the latter's son-in-law, inclusion in the national team.

"He doesn't see anything other than Shadab. And such things. Man, there's a limit. There's a limit to the favour. Who has put their hand on you? He called me and also asked someone else to do so; I didn't pick up the phone," said Tauseef.

"Recording. [I have the] recording. He sent it later. I don't say it like that. I say the wrong thing is wrong."

Tauseef also questioned the treatment of Pakistan captain Shan Masood, claiming that he had been placed in a C or D category, while players could secure contracts despite fitness concerns.

“You come from outside and take the contract. Shan Masood, your captain, goes to C or D category. No one is going to ask what's happening," he said.

He further questioned why players such as Sufiyan Muqeem were overlooked. "Great players who have played good cricket, they came here and failed in coaching," Ahmed said.

Responding to Tauseef's remarks, Saqlain challenged the former spinner to publicly release the alleged recording.

“Mr Tauseef Ahmed, you said you have my voice message —prove it. Release it publicly,” Saqlain wrote on X.

He said he had called Ahmed out of respect, considering him a senior, and rejected the way the interaction had been presented.

“Don't lie, don't hide, and don't twist the facts. I have the full record too. Release yours, and I'll release mine. Let the public hear the truth,” Saqlain added.

Saqlain, who has held key positions in the Pakistan cricket circuit over the years, including serving as their interim head coach from 2021 to 2023, has faced repeated accusations of favouring Shadab.