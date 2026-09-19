Pakistan announce 23-member squad for Fifa Asean Cup 2026

Pakistan players sing their national anthem ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match against India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on March 26, 2026. — SAFF

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a 23-member Pakistan national team squad for the Fifa Asean Cup 2026 in Indonesia.

The squad brings together players travelling from Pakistan as well as members of the national team based abroad.

Head coach Nolberto Solano will lead the Shaheens as they compete in the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup, which brings together teams from across the ASEAN region.

The 23-member squad is:

Yousuf Butt

Hassan Ali

Saqib Hanif

Abdullah Shah

Abdul Rahman

Ali Khan

Ali Agha

Hayyan Khattak

Ali Uzair

Alamgir Ghazi

Ali Raza

Abdul Samad Arshad

Kaleem Ullah

Shayek Dost

Abdullah Iqbal

Easah Suliman

Mohib Ullah

Mamoon Khan

Mohd Fazal

Haris Zeb

Umer Nawaz

Abdul Samad

Ali Khan

The FIFA Asean Cup 2026 will give Pakistan an opportunity to compete on a new international platform and further strengthen its preparations against teams from the Asean region, the statement said.

The national side has been drawn into Group B of Division One of the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup 2026, where they will face Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Fifa Asean Cup will be held from September 24 to October 5, with Division One matches scheduled to take place in Indonesia.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand on September 26 before taking on the Philippines on September 29. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Vietnam on October 2.

The final of Division One is scheduled for October 5.

The inaugural Fifa Asean Cup will feature 14 national teams, comprising all 11 Asean members and three guest teams. The competition has been divided into two divisions.

The tournament is being staged in Bandung and Jakarta in Indonesia, as well as Hong Kong, China.

According to Fifa, the tournament has been launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the Men's International Match Calendar while strengthening football ties across Southeast Asia and the wider region.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said the competition would give players an opportunity to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries and create new opportunities for fans to engage with international football.

For Pakistan, the tournament marks the men's national team's first participation in a Fifa tournament.