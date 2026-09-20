Pakistan women face Sri Lanka in Asian Games 2026 semi-final

Sri Lankan cricketer and captain Chamari Athapaththu (in the blue Sri Lanka jersey) shaking hands with Pakistan's Fatima Sana. — AFP/File

NISSHIN: Pakistan women will face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Sunday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the semi-final will be played in Nisshin at 5am Pakistan time, with Bangladesh taking on India in the second semi-final at the same venue at 10am.

The final will be played on Tuesday.

Pakistan reached the last four after defeating Thailand by three wickets in a rain-affected quarter-final. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side, with Thailand scoring 91 for four before Pakistan reached the target of 92 with two balls to spare.

Sri Lanka booked their semi-final place with an 86-run victory over Malaysia. Sri Lanka posted 160 for four in 20 overs before restricting Malaysia to 74 for seven.

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka semi-final will be a rematch of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup semi-final earlier this month, when Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by four wickets in Dubai to reach the final.

Pakistan will, however, be without experienced wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali for the remainder of the Asian Games after she returned to Pakistan due to her mother’s illness.

Geo Super reported that Gull Feroza has taken over wicketkeeping duties and will also open the batting.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana is also among the team’s key players and was named one of Pakistan’s two flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, alongside squash player Noor Zaman.

The winners of the semi-final will advance to Tuesday’s gold-medal match, while the losing teams will have an opportunity to compete for bronze.