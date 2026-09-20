Sri Lanka chase 178 to defeat Pakistan in Asian Games semi-final

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu shake hands after their match was abandoned due to rain during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2025. — ICC

Sri Lanka Women chased down Pakistan's 178-run target to secure an eight-wicket victory in the first semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Sunday.

Sri Lanka reached 178-2 in 17.5 overs, winning with 13 balls to spare to book their place in Tuesday's gold-medal match.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu led the successful chase with an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls, striking seven fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 166.

She put Sri Lanka in a strong position alongside Hasini Perera, who scored 42 from 26 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes.

Athapaththu and Hasini Perera then added 90 runs for the second wicket to put Sri Lanka firmly in control.

Dulani hit five fours in her 21-ball innings before being dismissed by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.

Nashra Sandhu then removed Perera, who was caught by Umm-e-Hani, but Sri Lanka remained firmly in control.

Harshitha Samarawickrama joined Athapaththu and remained unbeaten on 17 from 12 balls, with two fours, as Sri Lanka completed the chase comfortably.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 177-4 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat.

Ayesha Zafar top-scored with 71 off 40 balls, while Shawaal Zulfiqar made 54 from 50 deliveries. Fatima Sana added an unbeaten 20 off 12 balls.

Sri Lanka's victory sends them through to Tuesday's gold-medal match, while Pakistan will now have an opportunity to compete for bronze.

The result also gives Sri Lanka another victory over Pakistan after their four-wicket win in the Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final earlier this month in Dubai.